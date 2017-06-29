Fourth of July Weekend Events in New Mexico

Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and there are several Independence Day events planned around the state. Below you will find a list of July 4th and other events, along with camping and fire restriction information for New Mexico camping locations.
Albuquerque:
Freedom Fourth at Balloon Fiesta Park
- 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Free
The Red & Green Vegfest Albuquerque:
Their mission is to teach the public about ethical, environmental, and health benefits of a vegan lifestyle. This event welcomes vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores who want to learn more about how to protect their health, the planet, and its inhabitants. Date and Time: Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Admission is $5-$15.
Summer Nights Musical Concert Series:
Performed by local and regional talent in the beautiful setting of the Botanic Gardens. During the concerts, attendees are encouraged to stroll the grounds, enjoy a magic show, and ride on the Garden’s model train. The Heritage Farm and Aquarium will also be open during the concerts, which are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. (gates open at 6) at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Admission is $3-$10.
Rio Rancho:
Fourth of July Parade and Ceremony
- 10 a.m. – Noon
- City Center – Civic Center Circle
- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Loma Colorado Park
- Free
The 14th Annual Pork and Brews Festival:
The best food vendors from around the region together for BBQ, local craft beer, live music, and interactive family activities such as face-painting, bouncy houses, and more. Saturday, July 1, through Monday, July 3, at the Santa Ana Star Center. Admission is $6 with discounts for kids & military.
Santa Fe:
City of Santa Fe Annual Independence Day Celebration
- 6:15 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Santa Fe Place Mall
- Free
Los Lunas:
- Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Main St.
- Festivities and fireworks begin at 4 p.m. at Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park
Belen:
- July 1, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Eagle Park
- Fireworks display begins at dusk
- Free
Jemez Springs:
Independence Day Celebration in Jemez Springs
- Parade begins at 10 a.m.
- Fireworks display has been cancelled
Cloudcroft:
- July 1, 2017
- 4 p.m. 6 p.m.
- Burro Avenue
Glenwood:
- July 1st and 2nd
- Fireworks display Sunday, July 2, at the Community Park Catwalk Road
Mescalero:
- July 4, 2017
- Inn of the Mountain Gods
- 3 p.m.
- Free
Red River:
July 4th Parade and Celebration: Parade begins at 10 a.m.
Taos:
Taos Ski Valley 4th of July Celebration
- The Bavarian Lodge and Restaurant
- 1 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Free
Grants:
- 9 a.m.
- Historic Route 66
- Coyote Del Malpais Golf Course
- Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
Roswell:
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks: Cielo Grande Park.
The Roswell UFO Festival begins Thursday, June 29, and runs through July 2. The UFO Festival celebrates the highly debated crash of 1947. With a planetarium laser show, alien chase, water slides, a car show and more, the UFO Festival has something for everyone. To see a schedule of all the UFO Festival events, click here.
Las Vegas:
Fourth of July Fiestas: Fireworks display July 4, 2017 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Clovis:
Smoke on the Water Fireworks Display:
- Green Acres Park
- Entertainment begins at 3 p.m.
Carlsbad:
Fourth of July Celebration at the Beach:
- Firework celebration along the Pecos River at the Beach.
- Bring your own lawn chair or blanket
- Shuttle service from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Free parking at The Cascades
Hobbs:
- Harry McAdams State Park
- 4 p.m.
Campsite Information
Planning on going camping this Fourth of July weekend? Most campsites have fire restrictions in place. Please check the restrictions in place for the campsite you plan to visit below.
Black Canyon Campground
Bluewater Lake
Bottomless Lakes
Brantley Lake
Caballo Lake
Carson National Forest
Cerrillos Hills
Cibola National Forest
Cimarron Canyon
City of Rocks
Clayton Lake
Conchas Lake
Coyote Creek
Eagle Nest Lake
Elephant Butte Lake
El Moro National Monument
El Vado Lake
Fenton Lake
Gila National Forest
Heron Lake
Hyde Memorial
Leasburg Dam
Living Desert Zoo & Gardens
Manzano Mountains
Mesilla Valley Bosque
Morphy Lake
Navajo Lake
Oasis
Oliver Lee Memorial
Pancho Villa
Percha Dam
Rio Grande Nature Center
Rockhound
Santa Fe National Forest
Santa Rosa Lake
Storrie Lake
Sugarite Canyon
Sumner Lake
Ute Lake
Valles Caldera
Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Villanueva