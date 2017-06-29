For Your Information: Changing The Pharmaceutical Industry

New Mexico native and New Mexico Tech Materials Engineering PhD student, Lindsay Candelaria, joined New Mexico living to talk about a technology that holds the potential to change the way medicine is made.

She and a team of research associates from New Mexico Tech and the University of New Mexico are currently working on a groundbreaking research which may change the pharmaceutical industry.

