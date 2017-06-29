For The Family: Summer Must-Haves

It’s time to celebrate family and summer by spending time outdoors, but before you venture out this Fourth of July weekend, there are somethings you don’t want to forget. These are just a few of your summer must-haves for 2017.
- Arctic Cove Bucket Top Mister $79.97; www.arcticcove.com
- Hydaway Bottle $20; www.hydawaybottle.com
- Keyport Pivot/Maybe $19.99; www.mykeyport.com
- BeachTech High Performance Towel $29.99 with pocket; www.minxny.com
- Flipbelt Zipper $34.99; www.flipbelt.com
- Crossfire Portable Grill by Blue Rhino $68; www.maxwarehouse.com
For more information, visit any of the websites listed above.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living