For The Family: Summer Must-Haves

It’s time to celebrate family and summer by spending time outdoors, but before you venture out this Fourth of July weekend, there are somethings you don’t want to forget. These are just a few of your summer must-haves for 2017.

Arctic Cove Bucket Top Mister $79.97; www.arcticcove.com

Hydaway Bottle $20; www.hydawaybottle.com

Keyport Pivot/Maybe $19.99; www.mykeyport.com

BeachTech High Performance Towel $29.99 with pocket; www.minxny.com

Flipbelt Zipper $34.99; www.flipbelt.com

Crossfire Portable Grill by Blue Rhino $68; www.maxwarehouse.com

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living