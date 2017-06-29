County officials: Bloomfield fire contained, no homes lost

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County officials say a fire that was threatening homes in Bloomfield has now been contained.

Officials say Bloomfield firefighters were dispatched to the area near San de Cristo Court and U.S. Highway 64 in response to the blaze.

San Juan County Fire and the Farmington Fire Department also assisted.

They say about three acres of brush and trees were burned. Two buildings and three vehicles were also damaged, but no homes were lost.

San Juan County Fire says residents in the area were briefly evacuated, but the fire is now in the mop up phase.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Bloomfield Baptist Church for people waiting for fire crews finish clean-up.

 

 

 

