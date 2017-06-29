Exhibit examines African American history in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Holocaust and Intolerance Museum of New Mexico showcases the history of African Americans who have been in New Mexico.

The pictorial exhibit shows some of the pioneers who not only established an African American presence in New Mexico, but helped to settle such historical locations as Blackdom, New Mexico.

According to organizers, African Americans migrated to the state to seek greater freedoms and opportunities. They said this also allowed the settlers to use skills as cowboys, trappers, traders, explorers, miners, railroad workers, servants, entrepreneurs, teachers and other skilled workers.

Members of the Holocaust and Intolerance Museum of New Mexico said it’s important to host and showcase this traveling exhibit because it’s all in the hopes of erasing intolerance.

The museum is located in downtown Albuquerque at 616 Central Avenue, admission is free.