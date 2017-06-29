Esquibel’s unlikely MMA journey takes him to King of the Cage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ricky Esquibel is a Jackson Wink trained fighter that is currently undefeated in his professional career.

Esquibel, 1-0, will take on Joey Trevino on July 8 at Santa Ana Star Center in the King of The Cage, “Chosen Few” fight card.

“You have to feel confident if you are going to go into the cage and punch someone in the face and get punched. I mean at the end of the day, as long as I train hard, train smart, and have a good strategy, good game plan, then I’ll be fine,” said Ricky Esquibel.

Ricky’s opponent will be making his pro debut on this card, but Esquibel can’t take him lightly. Trevino has almost 20 amateur bouts under his belt, which is more than Ricky has combined in amateur and pro. Hs is a fighter that likes to take things to the ground, but no matter what, Ricky will be ready.

“If he wants to stand, I will stand, and if he wants to go to the ground, I will go to the ground. You know, I am feeling confident in all areas, because you figure he has been training hard, but I train at the best gym in the world,” said Ricky.

Esquibel has a different background in this sport. He is a Rio Rancho High School Graduate, where he mainly played basketball. MMA was not in Ricky’s mind at all, but seven years ago a local competition would change everything.

“It was kind of like a local ultimate fighter, there were over 250 people they tried out, and I wasn’t planning on doing that. My friend asked me to give him a ride to the competition, I said sure, ended up doing it and winning the whole thing. I never thought that I would be a professional fighter when I was younger, but once I started doing it — I love the competition and, I mean, it is one of the only sports that makes me feel alive,” said Esquibel.

That King of the Cage fight card is going down July 8 at the Santa Ana Star Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with fights starting at 6 p.m.