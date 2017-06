In today’s Cultural Atlas, the exhibit ‘Sleeping During the Day” is a series of photographs about young men and their daily lives in the time of the Vietnam war. It’s not about fighting, but a reflection of a loss of innocence. We talked to Herbert Lotz about his photos taken during that time and he expressed his feelings about the time he spent in the war. The exhibit is running now through October 1, at the New Mexico History Museum.

