Crowd-pleasing comedy returns to Albuquerque for another run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tap-dancing nuns, puppetry, and audience interaction mark the return of a popular Albuquerque production.

Back by popular demand, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are putting on another show to thank their donors for saving the convent after the poisoning episode that occurred in Nunsense. The nuns will bring audiences hilarious song parodies, bingo, puppetry, tap dancing, and lots of audience interaction.

NUNSENSE 2: THE SECOND COMING will run at the Aux Dog Theater in Nob Hill from Saturday, July 1 through Sunday, August 6. Tickets are $10 to $25.

For more information on the show, visit the Nunsense website.