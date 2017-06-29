Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The heat will build for today and tomorrow across most of the region. High temperatures across portions of eastern and southern New Mexico will be well above 100°. Albuquerque will be feeling afternoon temps in the upper 90s this afternoon.

A cold front will bring some relief in the form of slightly cooler temperatures and moisture for scattered storms across central and eastern New Mexico for this weekend. The biggest drop in temperatures will be across the Eastern Plains.

Temperatures will heat back up for Monday and the 4th of July. There’s a slight chance for some afternoon spot storms across eastern New Mexico both Monday and Tuesday, but most areas will be drier and hotter to begin next week.

A better moisture supply for scattered storms looks to move into New Mexico by the end of next week.