Children fighting cancer to get much-needed travel relief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the families of children with cancer and the patients themselves, traveling for medical care is a major burden and one group is set on changing that.

Plans are underway for the construction of Erin’s Place, a comforting facility whose mission is to alleviate the many emotional and financial burdens of pediatric cancer treatment on patients and their families, by eliminating the need to travel long distances for care. The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is spear-heading the project, set to open within two years.

For more information on Erin’s Place or to donate to the project, visit the CCFNM website.