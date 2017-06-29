Chamber of Commerce award to Mayor Berry for public safety draws criticism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no denying Albuquerque has a crime problem. That’s why an award Mayor Richard Berry received Thursday evening has critics calling him out.

The Chamber of Commerce gave Mayor Berry an award for excellence in public safety at the Albuquerque Museum. It also attracted a couple dozen protesters, and prompted the police union to give the chamber the “Most Out of Touch with its Community Award.”

“I believe that the Chamber of Commerce is completely out of touch with what is going on in Albuquerque,” Police Union President Shaun Willoughby said.

Albuquerque residents have their own opinions about the amount of crime.

“It’s a large issue. It’s a scary thing. It’s a thing when I go out I have to think about,” Matia Daskilos said.

Recently, many residents have fallen victim to car theft, armed robbery, vandalism and home break-ins.

“Even recently we have seen so much bad things happening on the news, and I just think that no one can really stop the amount of it,” Daskilos said.

Yet, the Chamber of Commerce is recognizing Mayor Berry for combating crime in Albuquerque.

“This award…is about the long term effort that we are making to try to understand. Look we don’t want people in jail that shouldn’t be in jail. That is a worthy goal,” Mayor Berry said.

The Albuquerque Police Union said the Chamber of Commerce award is nothing more than a political scheme.

“Who does the commerce represent? They represent the business community and we are being told by businesses on a regular basis that they are plagued with crime,” Shaun Willoughby said.

The union said crime is only getting worse.

“We are number one in the nation per capita for auto theft. We have double the average for property crime. We have more homicides right now in 2017 than we had in all of 2015,” Willoughby said.

Mayor Berry said he knows crime is a big problem but that the award reflects the city’s long-term plans to fight crime.

“This is a long tern sustainability plan and this involves our new DA, it involves the sheriff department, the men and women of APD,” Mayor Berry said.

The Chamber of Commerce CEO said Thursday night that she is proud to give Mayor Berry the award.

The award is for his initiatives to stop crime from growing in the city.

A group of protesters also showed up at Thursday night’s event, including the widow of a cab driver who was murdered on the job earlier this year.

KRQE News 13 will have more from her tonight at 10 p.m.