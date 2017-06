ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new baby giraffe at the zoo now has a name.

It’s “Jambazi” which is Swahili for “Bandit.”

The BioPark says it’s the perfect name for him because he steals everyone’s heart when they look at him.

Jambazi was born to mom, June, earlier this month.

Camilla, another giraffe at the zoo, is also pregnant and is expected to give birth any time from now through October.