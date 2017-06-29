Bernalillo County deputies conduct home visits for CYFD referrals

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies were checking up on CYFD referrals Thursday.

Investigators from the special victim’s unit and the gang unit were conducting home visits as part of the county’s “Operation Child Safe” program.

The program targets child abuse and neglect. These are cases that were not severe enough to be assigned to a detective, but the county feels still needs to be monitored.

“It plants seeds in the mind of the person that’s the caretaker [that] law enforcement’s going to be around. There’s somebody looking over the child to make sure that they’re safe,” Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said.

Volunteers helped collect hygiene kits, food and other items for deputies to hand out during the operation.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s