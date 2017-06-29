Bernalillo County deputies conduct home visits for CYFD referrals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies were checking up on CYFD referrals Thursday.

Investigators from the special victim’s unit and the gang unit were conducting home visits as part of the county’s “Operation Child Safe” program.

The program targets child abuse and neglect. These are cases that were not severe enough to be assigned to a detective, but the county feels still needs to be monitored.

“It plants seeds in the mind of the person that’s the caretaker [that] law enforcement’s going to be around. There’s somebody looking over the child to make sure that they’re safe,” Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said.

Volunteers helped collect hygiene kits, food and other items for deputies to hand out during the operation.