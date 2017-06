ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to go before a judge Thursday.

Deputies say Christopher Fernandez barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Bluewater Apartments near Coors and Central last July.

The SWAT team was called in and after an hour, Fernandez surrendered.

He’s facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of 41-year-old Alma Contreras and is expected in court for a motion hearing.