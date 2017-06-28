West Downtown businesses pledge large donation, despite ART struggles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bottom lines of West Downtown businesses are hurting because of ART construction, but that’s not stopping them from giving back.

“ART isn’t going anywhere, so we decided to try and make the best out of it,” said Robin Herring, Vinaigrette’s General Manager.

Twenty-four West Downtown businesses have pledged to donate $25,000 to New Day Youth and Family Services, a group that’s been helping homeless or disconnected youths in Albuquerque for 41 years.

“It’s simply amazing. We’ve never had this type of support before,” said Melody Wells, development manager at New Day.

Wells says the $25,000 will go towards helping fund their shelter, life skills academy and transitional living services.

“New Day provides a safe shelter for youth, three meals a day, clothing and lots of individualized attention to help them reconnect with school,” said Wells.

New Day shelters youths ages 11-17, and they also have a transition program for youths ages 18-22. That program teaches them how to manage a budget and live on their own.

“The giveback is bigger than anything, especially in opening a new business. I feel like the more you give the more you get back in return,” said Kearstin Nuckles, Owner of GEAR Fitness.

GEAR moved to West Downtown three weeks ago, and said joining in to help was a no brainer.

GEAR, Vinaigrette and the 22 other businesses plan to help reach their $25,000 pledge through percentage nights.

“We sold the bikes for $25 tonight and 100 percent goes to New Day,” said Nuckles.

Wednesday June 28, was the kick off for this fundraiser. The fundraiser will end on July 29. Businesses can plan when their percentage nights are throughout that time.

On July 29, New Day is sponsoring their own ‘Day of Giving’ event in West Downtown.

“We have iHeart Radio and they’re going to broadcast live from West Downtown that day. The businesses will also be doing a percentage of sales that will go to New Day and we’ll have a bunch of activities that day,” said Wells.

For more information on the Day of Giving event, click here.