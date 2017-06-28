Warrant uncovers weapons in shooting spree investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are new details about the suspect who killed five people across Northern New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, State Police agents found more than 100 cartridges, a revolver, and a rifle with a scope inside a stolen pickup that is connected to the accused killer Damian Herrera.

The truck belonged to one of the men Herrera allegedly killed.

It is not clear at this time whether the items belonged to Herrera or the victim.

Herrera is facing five counts of murder and is being held in Rio Arriba County jail without bond pending his trial.