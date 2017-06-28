Warrant uncovers weapons in shooting spree investigation

By Published: Updated:
Damian Herrera
Damian Herrera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are new details about the suspect who killed five people across Northern New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, State Police agents found more than 100 cartridges, a revolver, and a rifle with a scope inside a stolen pickup that is connected to the accused killer Damian Herrera.

The truck belonged to one of the men Herrera allegedly killed.

It is not clear at this time whether the items belonged to Herrera or the victim.

Herrera is facing five counts of murder and is being held in Rio Arriba County jail without bond pending his trial.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s