Crews working to restore power to northwest Albuquerque customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 3,700 customers in northwest Albuquerque were without power Wednesday.

PNM says people in the area of College Heights Dr. NW, Quail Road NW, the Rio Grande River and Unser Blvd. NW were affected by the outage.

Officials say trees in the power lines caused the power outage.

At this time power has been restored to more than 3,300 customers. Crews are currently working to restore power to the remaining customers and estimate that power should be fully restored by 5:41 p.m.

UPDATE on ABQ OUTAGE: The cause was trees in power-lines. 3385 have been restored. 369 are still out & the estimated restore time is 5:41P — PNM (@PNMtalk) June 28, 2017