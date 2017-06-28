This week in Albuquerque is filled with 4th of July fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque is filled with barbecue, 4th of July, and science!

The 14th Annual Pork and Brews Festival brings the best food vendors from around the region together for BBQ, local craft beer, live music, and interactive family activities such as face-painting, bouncy houses, and more. Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3 at the Santa Ana Star Center. Admission is $6 with discounts for kids & military.

Freedom 4th: Albuquerque’s Independence Day celebration will include free face painting, a micro brew garden, a food court, and a performance by country music legend Clint Black round to out a day with the biggest firework show in the state. Date and Time: Tuesday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Balloon Fiesta Park. Free admission.

The Red & Green Vegfest Albuquerque‘s mission is to teach the public about ethical, environmental, and health benefits of a vegan lifestyle. This event welcomes vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores who want to learn more about how to protect their health, the planet, and its inhabitants. Date and Time: Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Admission is $5-$15.

The Summer Nights Musical Concert Series are performed by local and regional talent in the beautiful setting of the Botanic Gardens. During the concerts, attendees are encouraged to stroll the grounds, enjoy a magic show, and ride on the Garden’s model train. The Heritage Farm and Aquarium will also be open during the concerts, which are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. (gates open at 6) at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Admission is $3-$10.

Explora is hosting a Teen Science Café. Teens are invited to meet other teens, have a snack, and enjoy a talk and a demo or activity with local scientists and find out how they came to choose science as a career. No registration or fee. This week’s café features Benjamin Yee, a physicist with Sandia National Labs as he explores the behavior of plasmas. Date and Time: Fridays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ladies who love local micro brew will enjoy Girls Pint Out $1 of all pints all day every Thursday. Free brewery tours are also available at 4pm at the Rio Bravo Brewing Company.

The New Mexico Senior Olympics – State Summer Games is around the corner. Athlete Registration closes Monday, July 3 and spots are filling quickly. During this event senior athletes compete in 30 different sports at facilities throughout Albuquerque. Register at NMSeniorOlympics.org. The games are on Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23. Price: $75 In state, $100 out of state.

For more information on these events and more, visit the ABQ 365 website.