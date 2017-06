TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos City Council delayed a vote on a four-story hotel that’s causing controversy.

The 85-room Holiday Inn Express would be built on Paseo del Pueblo near Chamisa.

Some residents argue the building is too tall and would be an eyesore, but others are fighting for it.

The developer says he’s willing to work with the community to come up with a design people are happy with.

The issue will be reconsidered August 8.