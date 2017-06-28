Survey: Albuquerque residents more concerned about crime than homelessness, panhandling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local homeless shelter says Albuquerque residents are more concerned about crime than homelessness and panhandling.

The survey was conducted by Joy Junction to gauge the perception of residents.

They say it shows 43 percent of residents cite homelessness as a concern, while 63 percent cite crime as a concern, up 4 percent from January.

The survey does show that people’s perceptions on homelessness change depending on where they live.

Concerns from residents in the far Heights rose, while residents living in the valley or downtown dropped.

It showed a rise in concern over panhandling in the Heights and a drop in downtown by 17 percent.

As KRQE News 13 told you, there is a measure being discussed in city council that would restrict panhandling in the city.

