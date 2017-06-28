Santa Fe County approves tax hike

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– Santa Fe County residents will soon see a tax hike after commissioners unanimously voted to approve an increase, Tuesday night.

The eighth of a cent increase will fund a number of new public safety positions and will also help pay for mental health resources.

Residents can also expect to see the hike January 1, on pretty much all goods and services you buy in Santa Fe County.

Many support it this hike.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, dozens spoke out at Tuesday night’s meeting in favor of the proposal. The paper reports most of those people want a behavioral health crisis center to meet a glaring need for those suffering from mental health issues and/ or addiction.

Yet, the hike will also fund a number of public safety positions, like firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.

County fire officials say they have seen a 25-percent increase in calls and say there are only 22 of them to cover the nearly 2000-square mile county.

There also could be another increase coming– a one-sixteenth of a cent boost. That measure is going to voters in September.

If residents pass that hike, the City of Santa Fe would have an 8.5-percent tax on goods and services, which would be the second-highest in the state.