RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho city councilors will discuss hiring a new police chief to lead their department.

The city manager is requesting the confirmation and hiring of Stewart Steele a current police chief in Oklahoma.

This comes after the city received 40 applications from 21 states for the position.

The previous Chief Michael Geier stepped down in February for personal reasons.

He’s was the chief since 2014.

Deputy Chief Paul Rogers has been serving as interim chief.