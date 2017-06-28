Plea hearing set for man accused of murdering 11-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A change of plea hearing date for the man accused of murdering 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike has been set.

In May of 2016, Tom Begaye allegedly kidnapped Ashlynne and her brother on the Navajo Nation as the two were walking home from school.

Begaye is then accused of sexually assaulting and killing the girl near the Shiprock Monument.

The boy was able to get away.

Begaye pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping, sexual abuse and other charges last June.

Earlier this month Begaye’s attorneys told the judge they were willing to resolve the case through a plea deal instead of a trial.

Now a change of plea hearing has been set for August 1.

The conditions of the plea deal are unknown at this time.