Joe Wilson from Animal Humane and Moby, joined New Mexico Living to find a new four-legged friend for you and to talk about the dangers of leaving your pet in a hot car.

Moby is a special case, he came in from Gallup and had been living on the streets. He came to the shelter with mange and has now recovered and is ready for a home. Joe also warned us of the dangers of leaving our pets in a hot car

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living