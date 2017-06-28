Nob Hill restaurant wants landscaping rocks gone after windows smashed, again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’ve been hit by rock-throwing vandals twice this month.

The popular Albuquerque restaurant thought the issue had been fixed, but now the problem is back and they’re blaming the city for helping the trouble-makers.

The chef at Zacatecas says they want the landscaping rocks gone.

He says he was surprised by how quickly the city hauled the rocks away after recent incidents, but he’s shocked they’re back.

“Well, they used these rocks right here in front of us,” said Chef Rodney Estrada, pointing at the landscaping in front of his restaurant.

He says he thought they found a solution.

Earlier this month, vandals used rocks, part of ART’s new landscaping, to break the windows of nearly a dozen businesses along Central, including Zacatecas.

About a week after that, the Mexican eatery was hit again.

“Actually contacted ART to have them haul all these rocks out which they did, they were on it quickly,” Estrada said.

Yet, sometime over the last day or so the rocks came back. He says they were under the impression the rocks would be much smaller.

“These were supposed to be pebbles,” Estrada said. “Now we’re stuck with the same rocks.”

Estrada says the ones there now are still too big and can cause major damage.

Joanie Griffin, a spokesperson for ART said they were talking with “neighborhood associations, the businesses, as well as the merchant association to figure out a happy medium.”

Griffin said the city’s standard landscaping rocks are one-and-a-half to two-inches. She says these size of rocks are all over the city.

“If we go to crush, refine, which is one of the solutions that people are asking us to do, the way that works, is within a week or two it would be completely overgrown with weeds and then nobody would be happy with that,” Griffin said.

“We just want the rocks gone and we want the pebbles so we don’t have an incident like this happening again,” Estrada said.

The rocks there now vary in size.

Zacatecas says they hope to come a solution soon before more rocks fly through their windows again.

The city says that rash of window-smashing and break-ins a couple of weeks ago was an isolated incident. They say anyone on a mission to do damage will succeed, even without the landscaping rocks there.

As of Wednesday evening, the city said it decided to go with smaller, three-quarter inch rocks in Nob Hill.