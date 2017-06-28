Study: New Mexico State Fair named nation’s second best

state-fair
State Fair 2016

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A huge accolade for the New Mexico State Fair.

A recent study by SmartAsset.com ranks New Mexico’s fair the second best state fair in the entire country, moving up seven spaces from last year.

The New Mexico State Fair received high marks for its strong attendance, affordability, rodeo and concert lineups.

They also specifically mentioned the fair’s innovative ways to get more people to the fairgrounds, including the new partnership with Uber.

This year’s fair runs September 7 through September 17.

