New Mexico Senior Olympic Games gear up for 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The upcoming Senior State Olympic games are getting ready to kick off in Albuquerque.

Established in 1978 to promote health and fitness programs for New Mexico’s senior citizens, the NMSO program now attracts over 1,000 New Mexican Seniors to compete in 28 different sports. The upcoming NMSO State Games will take place in Albuquerque on Tuesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 22. Registration is $75 and closes on Monday, July 3.

For more information on the Senior Olympic games, visit the NMSO website.