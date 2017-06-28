New campaign and name change for local wine association

By Published:
New Mexico Wine Festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new name change and a new campaign for the New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association.

They are now known as “New Mexico Wine,” and the organization announced Wednesday about their “Viva Vino” campaign.

They plan on placing more signs around the state so wine lovers and tourists can better locate wineries.

They will star placing signs on Highway 28 to promote Las Cruce’s wineries.

Officials say they’re hoping to highlight the industry’s contributions to the state and the artisans that make it.

“We want people to live wine, to fully experience and enjoy the wine industry the same way we as wine growers and wine makers do”

Governor Martinez has also declared August as “New Mexico Wine Month.”

Right now a slew of activities and events are planned to celebrate that.

