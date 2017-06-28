Music video portrays residents’ frustrations with ART

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A music video called “ART Blues” by Kevin Pollack and Mark Padilla is making the rounds in Albuquerque.

Margy Hernandez with La Mexicana says Padilla came to her about the production after driving through the construction on Central Avenue. Her granddaughter even became an actress during filming to portray her frustration with the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction.

“We didn’t do it to be negative. That’s not what it’s about. We just wanted to get the feeling out there,” Margy Hernandez said.

Larry Rainosek’s business Frontier is briefly featured in the piece. Since construction began, he says his sales are down 10 to 20 percent at both of his locations.

“We definitely need some promotion here on Central. While we have some ways to get to us, it’s still a little difficult in some parts of town,” Rainosek said.

Hernandez believes “ART Blues” can at least put a smile on people’s faces while they wait for the project to end.

“I think that maybe the video and the good music that comes with it, maybe something good comes out of this. Maybe it will make people feel a little better when they hear it and see it,” Hernandez said.

Watch the full music video below.