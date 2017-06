ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Defense Attorneys are asking a judge to delay trials for the three charged with raping and killing 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the motion was filed Tuesday to push the trial dates back by as much as a year.

Prosecutors don’t oppose the motion saying the volume of information makes it hard to make deadlines.

The first of the three trials is scheduled for October.