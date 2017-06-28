A dry westerly flow will keep clouds out of the area on Thursday with our warmest temperatures of the week topping out in the high 90s. By Friday a cold front wedges into northeastern New Mexico. Scattered showers will be possible there. We will continue to fill in across eastern and central sections of the weekend providing scattered showers.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
