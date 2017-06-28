Local financial professionals warn of common summer schemes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As the weather heats up so are the schemes that are targeting your wallets.

Local financial experts are warning New Mexicans about the most common schemes seen during the summer months.

Financial professionals say it boils down to the fact that we do more during the summer. The people behind these schemes are looking to capitalize on that.

Everybody looks forward to going on vacation but experts say you need to be careful if you’re booking your trip online.

Hunter Unschuld of Fractal Profile Wealth Management say watch out for deals that look too good to be true and bogus hotel websites that may look just like the real thing.

“My recommendation is if something comes into your email, don’t click on the link. If it sounds like something of interest, go in over the internet to the website directly to make sure it’s legitimate or not,” said Unschuld.

Unschuld says schemers are also targeting kids on summer break who are looking to get part-time jobs. He says thieves looking to collect your Social Security number and bank information will ask for that before the hiring process.

The phony jobs can be found on social media or sites like Craigslist.

Since it’s summer concert season, Unschuld says make sure you’re buying your tickets from either the concert venue itself or an event approved website.

“Look for a website that is HTTPS instead of HTTP. The “s” stands for secured so that is a good indication that you’re at a legitimate site,” said Unschuld.

Another one to look out for is home improvement schemes. Unschuld says to be aware of contractors requiring you to pay up front or pay cash-only. He suggests to always ask for references and their state license.

If you’ve been a victim of a scheme, report it to police, your bank, or the Better Business Bureau.