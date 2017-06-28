Local bug expert shares earth-friendly tips to keep infestations away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Warm weather usually brings bugs into the house but there are plenty of easy, kid-safe, and non-toxic solutions, according to one pest control expert.

iBugGuy Organic Pest Control Solutions offers tips on integrated pest management, such as removing plants from the sides of homes (which attract bugs), and using organic solutions to control pests without harming the environment, such as those containing peppermint oil. The growing problem of bed bugs is also addressed, with DIY solutions to both avoiding them while traveling and accidentally picking them up in a hotel.

For more information on earth-friendly, inexpensive pest control solutions, visit the IBug Guy’s website.