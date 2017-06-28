KRQE Cares Food for Kids 2017

KRQE Cares Food for Kids is our annual campaign to collect food for the APS Title one Homeless Project. There are more than 3,600 homeless students in the APS school district. These are students whose family is staying in a motel, shelter, or car. Some of these are high school students that are usually runaways, or have been kicked out of their homes and are unaccompanied youth that are leaving alone.
Drop off Non-Perishable Food Items at Your Local Albuquerque Albertson’s
These homeless students depend on school provided breakfast and lunch during the school year. Once summer comes those free meals stop. So, the APS Title One Homeless Project steps in to help provide emergency, non-perishable food to assist as well as snack packs with healthy snacks.
Albuquerque Albertson’s stores have partnered with KRQE by putting boxes up in each of the stores to collect the non-perishable food items needed to distribute to the students in need.
Non-Perishable Food Items needed for the Title I Homeless Project
- Cheese or peanut butter crackers
- Beef jerky
- Applesauce
- Pudding
- Fruit cups
- Granola bars
- Power bars
- Cereal bars
- Single serving Chef-Boy-R-Dee items
- Ravioli/spaghetti-O’s
- Single serving soups (with pull tab openings)
- Ramen noodles
- Tomato juice
- Packaged nuts
- Trail mix
- Fruit snacks
- Dried fruits
- Peanut butter
- Any kind of pasta
- Spaghetti sauce
- Canned vegetables and fruit (with pull top openings)
- Macaroni and cheese
- Individually packaged chips/pretzels/Goldfish
- Boxed drinks and juices
- Vienna sausages (with pull top lids)
- Pop tarts
- Individual packets of oatmeal
- Plastic spoons
- Gallon-size ziplock bags
- Canned Tuna
- Bags of rice or beans
Any donations of these types of items would be greatly appreciated!