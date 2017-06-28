Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Dry air punching in from the west will cut off our rain chances across the state leaving a hot, dry and breezy day ahead. Winds out of the west-southwest will reach 10-20mph by late day, elevating concerns for ongoing wildfires. Afternoon highs will be near to above average for most – expect highs to top out well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain chances in today’s forecast.

THURSDAY: Another day of hot and dry conditions – expect highs to top out well into the 90s across the Rio Grande Valley. Dry and sunny conditions will stretch across the region with no significant storm chances. Breezy conditions (10-20mph) will stick around for another day.