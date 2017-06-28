June 28th Morning Rush: Health care vote delayed, Senate Republicans regroup

1. The GOP-authored the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare will not be put to a vote before the holiday because Republicans did not have enough votes. Wednesday morning, Senate Republicans are taking a step back and regrouping after meeting with the president Tuesday. The areas of the bill sparking the biggest concerns cuts to Medicaid paired with tax cuts for the wealthy. Democrats had said they will all vote “no” on the bill which means Republicans can only spare two votes for it to pass. At least a handful of GOP lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill and said they couldn’t vote “yes” just yet.

Full Story: Trump group’s Republican war over health care frustrates GOP

2. Another wildfire is keeping firefighters on their toes Wednesday morning. This one is burning south of Socorro near the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge and has charred more than 12-hundred acres so far. The bad news is firefighters don’t see it slowing down anytime soon and is only 37-percent contained. The Tiffany fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning on Monday.

Full Story: Tiffany Fire: 1,233 acres burned, 37 percent contained

3. Dry air punching in from the west will cut off our rain chances across the state leaving a hot, dry and breezy day ahead. Winds out of the west-southwest will reach 10-20mph by late day, elevating concerns for ongoing wildfires.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Summer schemes are heating up this year. A local financial adviser says kids looking for summer jobs are becoming targets during the break. Scammers are looking to collect your social security number and bank information and will ask for that before the hiring process. Experts also advise to watch out for phony jobs posted on social media or sites like Craigslist. Make sure to research the company is hiring and if they ask for money up front before getting a job don’t do it.

Full Story: Local financial professionals warn of common summer schemes

The city is trying to revitalize downtown Albuquerque after some say it’s a “dangerous” place to live or work. Some residents coming to its defense. Carolyn Meyer and Susan Herber enjoy the area. The recent tech company, Lavu told Gov. Susana Martinez and Mayor Richard Berry in a letter they’re considering moving out of the downtown area because they say it’s too dangerous. The city says it’s working on making downtown safer by adding more officers on foot patrol and cleaner with the help of other departments.

Full Story: Downtown Albuquerque residents defend their neighborhood

The Morning’s Top Stories