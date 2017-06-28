John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect quiet weather over the next couple of days with a warm westerly flow in place. Temperatures will warm to above average readings for this afternoon and Thursday. But changes move in for the weekend in the form of a back door cold front. That front will move into the northeast Friday, helping spark of spot showers and storms. The winds will also pick up across the state as the front pushes in. Moisture will set up along and east of the central mountain chain for the weekend, allowing for a better shot at showers and storms there. Areas west of the central mountain chain will remain mostly dry and warm.

