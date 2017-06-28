Family: Man died from injures sustained in crash that killed wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chaotic scene in early May along Coors and Gonzales.

Police, firefighters and paramedics swarmed the scene after a husband and wife headed to church were hit by a pick-up truck.

“It happened so quick, but they were speeding, I saw they were speeding and couldn’t stop,” a witness told police on scene.

The woman said it looked like two cars were drag racing.

Pricilla and Benny Lucero were hit — Pricilla died at the scene, while her husband clung to life.

“I got a witness that says they were doing 60 to 80, drag racing a green car,” a police officer said on lapel video.

When family got word of what the witnesses told police, they were furious.

“Is he gonna be arrested? Negligence and driving or anything?” Pricilla and Benny Lucero’s daughter asked an officer on scene.

Their daughter continued to yell at the two men in the truck that hit her parents.

“That speed limit sign is 45 miles an hour. You would not have hit my parents like that,” she said.

An officer respond, “Ma’am, look at me, it’s not gonna help.”

The Luceros’ daughter replied, “I know it’s not gonna help, but I want them to understand reality.”

According to family, Benny Lucero passed away on June 9, over a month after his wife was killed in the crash.

They said no charges have been filed against anyone involved in the crash.