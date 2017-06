Bettina Sandoval, Cultural Education Specialist at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Seasons of Growth Learning Series in the IPCC Resilience Garden.

On the second Sunday of every month, participants in the Seasons of Growth Learning Series can get their hands dirty working in the garden. They follow the Earth’s natural cycles according to Pueblo tradition, cultivating corn, beans, squash, melons, and more.

