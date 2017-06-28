Fire prompts evacuations in Durango

By Published: Updated:
Durango Lightner Fire
Durango Lightner Fire

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A fire in Durango is forcing evacuations.

According to the Durango Fire and Rescue, evacuation orders have been issued for all Lightner Creek residents in Durango from the intersection of 207/208 up Lightner Creek Road.

The blaze started as a structure fire and spread to surrounding areas.

Air tankers are attacking the fire and crews are on the ground, according to the Durango Herald. 

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is burning about three miles west of Durango.

This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s