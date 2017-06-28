Fire prompts evacuations in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A fire in Durango is forcing evacuations.

According to the Durango Fire and Rescue, evacuation orders have been issued for all Lightner Creek residents in Durango from the intersection of 207/208 up Lightner Creek Road.

The blaze started as a structure fire and spread to surrounding areas.

Air tankers are attacking the fire and crews are on the ground, according to the Durango Herald.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is burning about three miles west of Durango.

The fire on Lightner Road in #Durango is leading to evacuations. Started as house fire. Pic by @Matt_Kroschel #cowx pic.twitter.com/TtHo9CmEqC — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) June 28, 2017