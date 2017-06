ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County firefighter remains in the hospital with burn injuries from the “Golden Fire.”

The fire started near Edgewood last week and forced people from their homes.

While working to create a “saw line” to keep flames from homes, Edi Marquez was burned by fumes from his saw.

KRQE News 13 spoke with Marquez who is preparing for surgery Thursday.

There are two fundraising pages set up for him.

To donate on GoFundMe, click here. To donate on SquareUp, click here.