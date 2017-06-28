Cerrone says infection in blood, not injury keeping him out of UFC 213

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone said an infection in his blood, not an injury, is keeping him out of his UFC 213 showdown against Robbie Lawler, which was scheduled for July 8. Cerrone talked to KRQE Sports via text Wednesday.

He described the infection as “super bad,” but says he will be back soon.

There are reports that Cerrone and Lawler could finally meet on the UFC 214 card, which is already loaded with the main event being a Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Cerrone hasn’t fought since suffering a knockout to Jorge Masvidal in January. Lawler’s last fight was last July when he lost the 170 pound title to Tyron Woodley.

Cerrone has a 32-8 record. Lawler is 27-11.