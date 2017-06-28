Bernalillo County, Valle do Oro team up to create outdoor classroom space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An unusual kind of classroom is getting kids out into the sunshine.

Bernalillo County is working with the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge on New Mexico’s first outdoor classroom.

The interactive space at the Mountain View Community Center features a garden, musical instruments and natural materials for creating art.

“Art is everything and art is everywhere, and you get to experience that along with nature and plants and growing,” County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.

The county says the idea is to promote creativity and problem-solving skills in a different environment.

