Around Town: Be Health Wealthy With Yelp

Our around town expert Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Albuquerque’s recent honor of being the ‘Wellthiest” city in the nation.

This month the Duke City has recently been recognized for being health wealthy by Women’s Health Magazine. There are a number of reasons we made the list, including having access to open space in order to enjoy outdoor activities and the great weather.

