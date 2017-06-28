Arizona wildfire smoke expected to hit New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A smoke watch is underway for Albuquerque Wednesday morning.

The city’s Environmental Health Department’s Air Quality Program issued the watch.

Forecasts show smoke from the Goodwin fire in Arizona is expected to be here Wednesday morning.

They say this could be an issue for people with respiratory and cardiovascular health problems.

The Environmental Health Department will continue to monitor the pollution levels as well as the wildfire activity and continue to issue updates if needed.