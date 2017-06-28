Albuquerque shooting range offers free active shooter program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An influx of crime in the Albuquerque area has prompted a local shooting range to offer a unique training program to businesses.

Caliber’s is offering a free active shooter program. They hope to educate business owners and their employees on how to respond to an active shooter in the workplace.

The one-to-three hour program was created by the FBI, the DOJ, and the University of Texas, and will be customized for employees.

“We want each person to understand how they can protect themselves and protect the environment that they’re inside that business,” Caliber’s Director of Training John Mallory said.

Caliber’s also offers personal protection and concealed carry programs.

