Albuquerque man accused of firing shots at business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested an Albuquerque man for firing shots into a business.

The Albuquerque Police Department says business owners called last month to report bullet holes found in their building near Edith and Osuna.

Kevin Chavez, 23, lives next door.

Chavez claimed he would occasionally fire shots into the air to scare away trespassers. However, police say he denied having anything to do with shooting at the business.

They say surveillance video later revealed Chavez shooting at the building from his porch.