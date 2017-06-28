Albuquerque man accused of firing shots at business

By Published:
Kevin Chavez
Kevin Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested an Albuquerque man for firing shots into a business.

The Albuquerque Police Department says business owners called last month to report bullet holes found in their building near Edith and Osuna.

Kevin Chavez, 23, lives next door.

Chavez claimed he would occasionally fire shots into the air to scare away trespassers. However, police say he denied having anything to do with shooting at the business.

They say surveillance video later revealed Chavez shooting at the building from his porch.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s