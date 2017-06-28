Albuquerque businesses owner asks for help identifying thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner is mad and on a mission after being hit by thieves early Wednesday morning.

He owns Ann Silva’s Sewing Center off Alexander and awoke to a call that his alarm was going off.

Video shows two men walk up and scope out the place. It shows them leave, then come back minutes later with a car.

Within seconds, they use something to shatter the front windows, then take anything they can get their hands on. One thief walks away with vacuums, the other with some equipment.

Then they flee, leaving a mountain of damage behind.

The owners say they are sick of thieves tormenting this city.

“We’re a small business. It’s not like we’ve got sales happening, millions and millions of dollars. Something little like this, I’ve been on the phone all morning making calls to insurance company, glass company, the security system. It’s a lot, it’s our bread and butter, it’s all we’ve got,” owner Steve Silva said.

Silva says the thieves were in and out in two minutes. They are hoping someone recognizes the thieves and calls police.

 

