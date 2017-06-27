Woman tricks man to kill another is due in court for sentencing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who made up a story to get another man killed is due in court for sentencing Tuesday.

Danny Trujillo shot and killed Eloy Leyba in 2014 and the District Attorney’s office claimed he did it after Samantha Garcia told him Leyba was sexually abusing her daughter.

The DA’s office says Garcia was lying and was just trying to get someone to kill Leyba.

Still, both Garcia and Leyba were charged.

In April Garcia pled no contest to all counts and is facing five to 22 years.

Trujillo was sentenced last year to 15 years in prison.