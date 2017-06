TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A rattlesnake picked an unusual place to visit.

Rosezena Rothafel was walking near the plaza in Taos Sunday when she spotted a rattlesnake on the road.

She said the “cute little guy was having a sip of water from a puddle.”

Earlier this month, the University of New Mexico sent out a warning of rattlesnake dangers.

Experts say the state has the second highest number of rattlesnake bites per capita each year in the U.S. and we’re are expecting an especially big year.